Unicorn Theatre announces reopening season

The Unicorn Theatre has announced a reopening season that includes five world premieres – two of which were postponed from last year.

Artistic director Justin Audibert's latest play Marvin's Binoculars, about birdwatching and the joys of the great outdoors, will tour London schools this summer and also be shown online before coming to the Unicorn's main stage for spring 2022.

Previous hits will return including Baby Show (15 June to 4 July 2021) and Audibert's production of Anansi the Spider (7 July to 24 July).

The season also includes an audio adventure around Southwark from theatre-makers Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari in July, and a new collaboration with English National Ballet of a short dance film Let Loose directed by Rachel Bagshaw and choreographed by Arielle Smith. This will be available to stream for free online, with further details to be announced.

Later in the year Julian Clary will adapt his book The Bolds, about a family of hyenas, which runs from 14 November to 31 December directed by Lee Lyford.

Looking further ahead to next year Jaz Woodcock-Stewart directs Lulu Raczka's modern adaptation of Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels (6 March to 17 April 2022); and Emily Hughes' picture book Wild will be brought to life by young company How It Ended (11 March to 17 April 2022).

Justin Audibert said today: "I am proud to present this exciting, innovative and thrilling season of shows, particularly at a time when children are in need of creative, imaginative and hopeful experiences more than ever."