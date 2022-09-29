Stiles and Drewe's The Three Billy Goats Gruff musical to have UK premiere at Unicorn

The Unicorn Theatre has announced programming for the first half of 2023, including the UK premiere of Stiles and Drewe musical The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

The show, which runs from 12 March to 15 April, will be helmed by Unicorn artistic director Justin Audibert and is billed as "the perfect first musical for young families."

It's preceded, from 16 January to 19 February, by Leigh Toney's production of The Trial of Josie K, Katie Hims' contemporary reworking of Kafka's classic novel, for ages 9 to 13.

From 28 May to 18 June, Dutch company Theater Artemis return to the Unicorn with the London premiere of The Invisible Man, described as a "surreal and hilarious show is all about everything that you don't see".

Rounding out the season is Egg Theatre's production Squirrel (28 May to 2 July), written by Kate Cross and directed by Tim Bell, aimed at the under 4s.

Meanwhile, highlights for the rest of 2022 include the return of Baby Show and Anansi The Spider, and festive shows Pinocchio and Christmas in the Sunshine.

Audibert said: "Our world is constantly changing but one thing remains true; our need for telling stories. At this critical time, I want to make sure we reach as many children as possible with vivid and thrilling theatre about experiences we share today. That's why I am delighted to be continuing this season with a rich mix of exciting new voices, award-winning composers and exceptional international theatre practitioners."