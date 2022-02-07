Unicorn Theatre reveals new shows for spring and summer 2022

The Unicorn Theatre has announced a handful of new shows to be staged this spring and summer for children of all ages.

From 6 March to 16 April, the central London venue presents a "radical reimagining" of Jonathan Swift's book, Gulliver's Travels. Written by Lulu Raczka and directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart, the family show is suitable for those aged 7 and above and has a running time of 90 minutes.

The creative team also features designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designers Jess Bernberg and Joshua Gadsby, composers and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, as well as video designer Jack Phelan, with Jack Baxter serving as video associate.

Next up, in association with How It Ended, the Unicorn will stage a new adaptation of UK-based, Hawaiian artist Emily Hughes' picture book Wild, following a girl who grows up in a forest, learning all of life's lessons from the animals that inhabit it.

Directed by Eva Sampson, with Teresa Burns as the show's dramaturg, the production will also feature design by Samuel Wyer (with Cristiano Casimiro as design associate), original composition by Marc Teitler and Roly Botha, sound design by Roly Botha and lighting design by Zoe Spurr.

The piece runs from 11 March to 17 April, is suitable for 2 to 6-year-olds and has a duration of 50 minutes.

Get Dressed!, playing from 13 May to 12 June, explores both the routine of picking out your clothes for the day and the relationship between a child and a parent.

The 45-minute show, aimed at 2 to 5-year-olds, is created and directed by Jade Lewis, with Stewart Melton as its dramaturg. It also features set and costume design by Cara Evans, choreography and movement by Sara Dos Santos and sound design by Richard Haynes.

Finally, from 1 June to Sunday 3 July, Hannah Quigley directs Marvin's Binoculars, written by Justin Audibert.

Based on an original idea by Audibert and Wyer and featuring music and sound design by Mike Winship, the piece follows a young boy on a mission to retrieve a lost pair of binoculars. It was previously presented digitally by the Unicorn in 2021 and now makes the leap to live audiences, recommended for those between the ages of 6 and 11.



