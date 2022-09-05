Unheard musical numbers by award-winning composers to be performed by stage stars in online concert

Exclusive: A fundraiser concert will be streamed later this month to raise money for the creation of new musicals.

As part of the event, taking place on 18 September at 7pm BST, composers will "gift" unreleased tunes from classic or up-and-coming musicals, many of which have never been heard before.

Titled Regenerate: Lost Songs from the Musicals, the evening is in support of charity Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) and Musical Theatre Network (MTN). Note the show will not be available to download or watch after this date. You can have a sneak peek below.

Anthony Drewe (Identical) explains: "As with all art forms, musical theatre is an evolving beast that needs fresh blood just as much as it celebrates old. Shows as innovative or daring as Hamilton, The Band's Visit, The Book Of Mormon and Come From Away wouldn't exist if it wasn't for the legacy handed down from previous generations of song writers. You read, you listen, you learn – and then you create."

Audiences will be able to tune in for free and donate at www.regeneratemusicals.com. Anyone who participates will be entered into a prize draw to win tickets to Six – either in the West End or on Broadway.

The online concert is to be hosted by composer, comedian, actress and musician, Vikki Stone (The John Bishop Show).

Audiences can donate at https://bit.ly/regeneratedonate or text MUSICALS followed by your donation amount to 70085 to give that amount. (e.g: MUSICALS5 for £5 / MUSICALS10 for £10 etc…). Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message.





Conceived and produced by Neil Marcus, the concert's musical director is Nick Barstow, while the studio producer is Bartek Podkowa.

The bumper line-up will feature:

◉ Tony Award-winning Six writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss – presenting a new composition, "How Far We've Come", sung by original cast member Natalie Paris.

◉ Tony Award-winning writing team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Anastasia) – with a number from their forthcoming Broadway show Little Dancer. The tune is titled "Life Of The Person" and is performed by Adrian Lester.

◉ Oscar winner Don Black and Debbie Wiseman's "It's Still Me In Here" from their brand new musical Feather Boy – sung by Anita Dobson.

◉ Elton John and Tim Rice's song "I Could Not Miss You More", which was cut from the movie Gnomeo and Juliet. It is sung by Duncan James.

◉ New writer Urielle Klein Mekongo, who sings her composition "Nobody's There" from Black Power Desk.

◉ Emerging writers Kit Buchan and Jim Barne, with their jettisoned number "Midtown Christmas Eve" from The Season, sung by Grace Mouat (Legally Blonde) and Dan Partridge (Grease).

◉ Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil's cut number from Miss Saigon, "Too Much for One Heart", sung by Desmonda Cathabel (winner of 2022 Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of The Year).

◉ Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), who supplies "Leaving Myself Behind" from his new project Marley. He will accompany the Broadway actor Michael McCorry Rose on the piano.

◉ Composer / lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, The Addams Family), with "It Should Be Funny" from the musical Jerry Christmas, written with Daniel Goldfarb (The Amazing Mrs Maisel), and sung by Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee (Follies).

◉ Tony Award-winning actor and writer Douglas Hodge (101 Dalmatians), who will perform "Counting The Hairs" from his musical Wigmaker, written with dramatist Bryony Lavery.

◉ A duet from Masi Asare (Paradise Square), titled "How Would You Know?" from new show Rishvor, sung by Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) and Aisha Jawando (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

◉ Stuart Brayson's song "You And Me Buddy", written for From Here to Eternity. It will be performed by George Maguire (Sunny Afternoon) and Luke Friend (The X Factor finalist).

◉ Omar Baroud (Cliff in Cabaret) will be singing a duet "Without" from his new musical After Elijah with Hanna Khogali (Britannicus). Omar is the most recent recipient of the Stiles plus Drewe Mentorship Award in association with MMD.

◉ Another brand-new musical song from Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic) from his current writing project The Great Bridge about the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge. The number, "For My Father", is sung by Luke McCall (Les Misérables).

◉ George Stiles and Anthony Drewe‘s "Mrs Me", written for a rom-com movie, "which like so many projects in Tinseltown bit the dust long before the final script", will be sung by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Legally Blonde).

◉ Canadian husband and wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Come From Away), who have gifted an early song, Subway Sparrow, sung by Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde).