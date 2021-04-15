Underbelly Festival to return to London at new Oxford Circus location

The Underbelly Festival will return to London this summer at a brand-new location.

With comedy, cabaret, theatre and more set to be staged at the central London location, the Festival runs from 1 July to 26 September.

Underbelly co-director, Ed Bartlam, said: "We are thrilled to bring Underbelly Festival back to London and to be able to bring this much-loved festival to the heart of the Oxford Street District. Our proposed new home in Cavendish Square is perfectly positioned within minutes of Oxford Circus, the city's artistic heart in the West End, and its late-night cultural soul in Soho, making it the perfect place for our festival atmosphere and unique programme of live entertainment.

"We're looking forward to collaborating with local stakeholders and businesses and playing our part in bringing Central London roaring back to life this summer. Most importantly, we are so pleased to be able to once again provide a platform and a home for so many brilliant artists, freelancers and arts sector workers who have been deprived of a stage and a living for over a year.

"We have committed to keeping our ticket prices affordable and our shows an accessible length. Our beautiful Spiegeltent can easily be adapted to adhere to social distancing measures and other health and safety precautions and of course a large part of the Underbelly Festival concept is alfresco eating, drinking and socialising. This has been our model for as long as we've existed so we feel we are in a particularly strong position to deliver a top-quality festival experience safely and in a way which will make people feel comfortable this summer. We can't wait to share further news on our programme of shows in May."

The venue has said it will adapt its space to facilitate any social distancing measures if necessary.