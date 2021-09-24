Tyrone Huntley leads cast of new 1066 musical, which has released a cast album

A new historical musical based on the events of 1066 has been released.

Titled 1066 – A New Musical, the show was penned over lockdown by composer Patrick Rufey, with a book by Rosie Ward. It follows the jam-packed year in European history, which saw England invaded by William the Conqueror, with the Saxon forces under Harold Godwinson also having to stave off invasions from the Vikings in the north.

Appearing on the album are Tyrone Huntley, Sam Pope, Samantha Dorrance, Stephen Leask, Anna Simmons, Will Kenning, Pedro Lloyd Gardiner, Katy Hanna, Joseph Peters and Chloe Champken.

Huntley takes on the role of William, alongside Pope as Harold and Champken as Matilda of Normandy.

The album is available across most streaming platforms, with tracks including "Welcome to the North", "Tostig's Deal" and "Hail Hardrada".