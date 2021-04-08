Tyger Drew-Honey and Kirsten Foster star in streamed thriller Rocky Road

Tyger Drew-Honey and Kirsten Foster will star in the world premiere of Rocky Road, a new thriller by playwright Shaun McKenna.

The production will be broadcast live from Jermyn Street Theatre via stream.theatre on 30 April and 1 May.

Billed as "a gripping exploration of grief, obsession and revenge", it centres on Zoe, who had everything to live for when her life was suddenly torn apart. Seven years later, a chance encounter reopens old wounds and sets her on a path that will lead either to devastation or redemption.

McKenna's previous plays include Ladies in Lavender, five Peter James adaptations (Looking Good Dead tours later this year), Ruling Passions and Fever.

Tyger Drew-Honey is best known for Outnumbered and Cuckoo. In 2019 he toured the UK in the Rose Theatre Kingston's production of Posh directed by Joe Prentice.

Kirsten Foster's theatre credits include Around the World in 80 Days and OthelloMacbeth at the Lyric Hammersmith and HOME Manchester. She will make her West End debut in Life of Pi at the Wyndham's Theatre later this year.

Rocky Road is directed by Steven Kunis (Afterglow, The Demon) with design by Ceci Calf, lighting by Ryan Joseph Stafford, sound by Dan Samson and movement by Natasha Harrison.

It's produced by David Adkin, Damien Tracey and Panorama Productions.