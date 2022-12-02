Cast for award-winning Trouble in Butetown at the Donmar Warehouse announced

Casting has been revealed for Tinuke Craig's upcoming production of Diana Nneka Atuona's (Liberian Girl) award-winning new play Trouble in Butetown, running at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

The piece, which begins previews on 10 February, is set in an illegal boarding house in Cardiff, and won the George Devine Award earlier this year.

Set to appear will be BAFTA nominee Samuel Adewunmi, Rita Bernard-Shaw (Catherine Called Birdy), Ifan Huw Dafydd (Under Milk Wood), Zaqi Ismail (10 Nights), Gareth Kennerley (Othello), Bethan Mary-James (The Meaning of Zong), Sarah Parish (W1A) and Zephryn Taitte (Nora: A Doll's House).

The production is designed by Peter McKintosh, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Emma Laxton, composed by Clement Ishmael, movement director - Ingrid Mackinnon, fight direction by Kev McCurdy and casting by Anna Cooper CDG.