Trinity Theatre appoints Sean Turner as artistic director and reveals first in-house productions

The Trinity Theatre in Tunbridge Wells has revealed its new artistic director and plans for in-house productions beginning later this year.

Sean Turner (who is associate director on The Play That Goes Wrong) will oversee artistic output at the space, with his first production set for Christmas.

He said today: "I am overjoyed to be joining the team at Trinity as we enter a really exciting period of the theatre's future. I am looking forward to creating world-class in-house professional productions, putting them front and centre of our programming as well as nurturing relationships with the very best in touring entertainment and building upon our burgeoning youth and outreach programmes.

It's already clear to me that Trinity holds a special place for so many. I want to spread that feeling throughout our community, grow our reputation nationally and make our astonishing building the beating artistic heart of Tunbridge Wells."

The venue will present a staging of Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper from 8 December, penned by Jemma Kennedy with composition and musical direction by Stephen Hyde. Casting is to be revealed.

The theatre's CEO Alex Green added: "It was not only Sean's artistic talent and theatrical experience that shone through but his tenacity and innate ability to develop creative opportunities that resonated most strongly with Trinity's new direction. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, excited by his enthusiasm and focus on developing our charitable and community goals through his artistic vision."