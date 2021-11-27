WhatsOnStage Logo
Tributes pour in for Stephen Sondheim

The great lyricist has died aged 91

Stephen Sondheim (centre) with Michael Linnet, Emma Thompson and Michael McCabe
© Dan Wooller

Tributes have been pouring in from across the theatre community to celebrate the life of Stephen Sondheim, who has died aged 91.

The creator of a raft of iconic musicals including Follies and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim is said to have died suddenly at his home in Connecticut.

In a statement, composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations. Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled."

The ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) president Paul Williams said: "The magnitude of Stephen Sondheim's contribution to American musical theatre is immeasurable and matched only by his immense generosity in influencing and mentoring new generations. We are forever grateful for his groundbreaking work, which truly evolved the art form of the Broadway musical, and for his support to The ASCAP Foundation to expand the possibilities for young people to experience the magic of the Broadway musical."

You can see a series of tributes from social media below:

