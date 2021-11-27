Tributes pour in for Stephen Sondheim

Tributes have been pouring in from across the theatre community to celebrate the life of Stephen Sondheim, who has died aged 91.

The creator of a raft of iconic musicals including Follies and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim is said to have died suddenly at his home in Connecticut.

In a statement, composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations. Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled."

The ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) president Paul Williams said: "The magnitude of Stephen Sondheim's contribution to American musical theatre is immeasurable and matched only by his immense generosity in influencing and mentoring new generations. We are forever grateful for his groundbreaking work, which truly evolved the art form of the Broadway musical, and for his support to The ASCAP Foundation to expand the possibilities for young people to experience the magic of the Broadway musical."

You can see a series of tributes from social media below:

& last week, when I wrote him to say his ears must be burning from the countless Sondheim kindnesses being shared from the generations of writers he mentored, he wrote this in reply.

Steve: you repaid your debt to Oscar 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU. -LMM pic.twitter.com/6aeHW4CWFH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

The last of the great Musical Comedy composers has died. Steve, I will never be a able to properly thank you for the lessons learned. You are the Gold Standard. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) November 27, 2021

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

You were a gift to us all and I will never ever forget being your first female Bobbie. It was a profound immense honour. Heartbroken pic.twitter.com/4tAlRoXkNa — Rosalie craig (@Rosiemae) November 26, 2021

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

"As a writer, I think what I am is an actor. I write conversational songs, so the actors find that the rise and fall of the tune, the harmonies, the rhythms, help them as singers to ACT the song. They don't have to act against it." -Stephen Sondheim pic.twitter.com/zQlN7gKfSh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2021

He left us with so many words, but none enough for this post. Goodbye, old pal. Thank you, Stephen Sondheim, for so much brilliance in the theatre and sharing your music with us all. pic.twitter.com/Qe55GcDQeS — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) November 27, 2021

Rest In Peace Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/qzWUQEcYfM — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) November 27, 2021

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

The fact that THIS IS STEPHEN SONDHEIM's VOICEMAIL in #TickTickBoom makes this simply heartbreaking. @Lin_Manuel shared Sondheim had also re-rewritten and re-recorded this. #RIPStephenSondheim pic.twitter.com/3YxvohvHdI — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 27, 2021

He only wrote one screenplay, but it's an absolute gem of a whodunnit. Why not pay tribute to the great Stephen Sondheim by watching his parlor game cult classic ‘The Last Of Sheila'. (Co-written with Anthony Perkins, no less). RIP x pic.twitter.com/Cqd2FpUgtw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 26, 2021