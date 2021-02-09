Tributes paid to Motown star Mary Wilson, co-founder of the Supremes

Tributes have poured in for Mary Wilson, co-founded of The Supremes and musical star.

Born in Mississippi, Wilson was instrumental in changing the face of 20th century music, having worked on tunes such as "Where Did Our Love Go", "Baby Love", "Come See About Me", and "Stop! In the Name of Love".

Her career was brought onto the stage through Motown the Musical, with a range of West End stars appearing as Wilson at the Shaftesbury Theatre and on tour. Wilson was no stranger to the theatre herself – across the 1980s, she appeared in musical theatre productions such as Beehive, Dancing in the Streets and Supreme Soul.

Notably, Wilson left the Supremes in 1977 after appearing at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The story of The Supremes was also the starting point for the smash-hit musical Dreamgirls.

You can see some of the tributes posted about Wilson below:

This's s heartbreaking. @MWilsonSupreme and I finally met a few yrs ago. What a delight. We couldn't stop talking. A true legend. We weep, but remember the history she made with #TheSupremes. My sincere condolences to her wonderful family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XSIj1ceo2J — Sheila Ferguson 3° (@SheilaDFerguson) February 9, 2021

Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes has passed. Thank you for your presence, beautiful voice and vision. pic.twitter.com/fYKMKGngXD — ESHE Magazine ™ (@ESHEmagazine) February 9, 2021

Mary Wilson along with Florence Ballard and Diana Ross changed the game permanently. Hit after hit after hit, on regular rotation to this day. A Supreme Titan may have left us but that legacy will never be surpassed. Rest in power #MaryWilson https://t.co/q54gUFLmcl pic.twitter.com/li8ndoy7yx — Beverley Knight(@Beverleyknight) February 9, 2021

Oh my goodness. #MaryWilson RIP.

What a beautiful lady she was x pic.twitter.com/tmpKjBzVph — Debbie Kurup (@thedebbiekurup) February 9, 2021

Music legend Mary Wilson of the groundbreaking Motown group The Supremes has passed at age 76. A vivacious, classy, kind & funny woman, Mary became a solo artist after The Supremes. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. #MaryWilson #TheSupremes pic.twitter.com/cO4Ru1cSoS — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) February 9, 2021