Tributes paid to Motown star Mary Wilson, co-founder of the Supremes

Wilson has died aged 76

Mary Wilson
© Dan Wooller

Tributes have poured in for Mary Wilson, co-founded of The Supremes and musical star.

Born in Mississippi, Wilson was instrumental in changing the face of 20th century music, having worked on tunes such as "Where Did Our Love Go", "Baby Love", "Come See About Me", and "Stop! In the Name of Love".

Her career was brought onto the stage through Motown the Musical, with a range of West End stars appearing as Wilson at the Shaftesbury Theatre and on tour. Wilson was no stranger to the theatre herself – across the 1980s, she appeared in musical theatre productions such as Beehive, Dancing in the Streets and Supreme Soul.

Notably, Wilson left the Supremes in 1977 after appearing at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The story of The Supremes was also the starting point for the smash-hit musical Dreamgirls.

You can see some of the tributes posted about Wilson below:

