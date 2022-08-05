Tributes flood in for Come From Away bassist Joey Grant

A host of stage and music performers have paid tribute to the "larger than life, joyful, vivacious" Joey Grant, who has died.

The news was revealed on social media, with floods of tributes being paid to the bassist, who had been in hospital for an unspecified medical condition.

Grant was in the band for the award-winning musical Come From Away, with co-star Alice Fearn saying on Twitter: "So hard to process. The larger-than-life, joyful, vivacious, kind, big-hearted beast of a musician Joey Grant has left us. Heaven gained a bass-playing legend today and we lost a friend and the coolest member of Come From Away UK."

Another cast member, Sam Oladeinde, said: "Every day since I joined Come From Away, he would brighten up my day with his talent, smile, energy and joy. He really wouldn't want me to cry but in this moment, I can't stop. I will miss him dearly. I pray for his beautiful young family. It's just not fair. RIP Mr Joey Grant."

Jennifer Tierney said: "Our Joey. Total legend in his element. You will always be a huge part of our family. Your legacy and incredible spirit will live on my dear friend. Smiling through tears watching you. Love you"

The Black Music Coalition posted saying: "We at the BMC express our deepest condolences today on the passing of Joey Grant. He was an amazing bass player, and gift to the industry. Sending his family, friends and all that had the pleasure of knowing him, our love and strength at this difficult time."