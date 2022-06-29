Trailer for West End murder mystery movie See How They Run released

The first trailer has been released for murder mystery movie See How They Run.

Filmed across venues at the capital, including the Dominion Theatre, the Old Vic and St Martin's Theatre, the piece's story follows plans to adapt a major West End hit play into a movie – only for the play's director to be murdered.

Sam Rockwell leads the cast as Inspector Stoppard, alongside Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker, Adrien Brody as Leo Köpernick, David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris, Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf, Sian Clifford as Edana Romney, Shirley Henderson as a Dame, Charlie Cooper as Dennis the Usher, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio, Paul Chahidi as Fellowes, Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim, Harris Dickinson as Dickie Attenborough and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville.

Tom George (This Country) directs the piece, which is released in cinemas on 9 September 2022.







