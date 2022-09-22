Trailer released for Romeo and Juliet 'spin-off' film Rosaline, told from the perspective of 'Romeo's ex'

A first look trailer has been revealed for Rosaline, the new film based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford also attached.

It will debut on 14 October via on Disney in the UK. It is billed as "a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare's classic love story Romeo and Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo's recent love interest."

The film is directed by Karen Maine from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, based on the novel "When You Were Mine" by Rebecca Serle.

Another Romeo and Juliet spin-off, the award-winning stage musical & Juliet, is currently running in the West End.