Trailer released for BBC's Big Night of Musicals ahead of broadcast

A raft of stage shows wowed 13,000 people last night at The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals, and the event will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday!

The evening saw performances from the likes of Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Wiz and Back to the Future, with the full list of numbers unveiled yesterday.

The show will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on 30 January, with Back to the Future star Cedric Neal providing hosting duties from backstage.

Watch the trailer:







