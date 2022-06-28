Trailer for Disney's Hocus Pocus sequel released

Hocus Pocus is back!

A new trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus original has been released, showing the 17th-century sisters at their most maniacal once more. It is led by Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson.

Also in the film, directed by Anne Fletcher, will be Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), and Tony Hale (Veep).

The new movie will be available from September 30.








