First look: Trailer released for 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards concert – streaming this weekend

Ahead of the 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, we've revealed a first-look trailer featuring a variety of stars!

We're doing things a bit differently this year while theatres remain closed and live performance is difficult to pull off. But the show must go on and we've arrayed a top-tier line-up ready to take to the stage.

Want to know who's appearing on the night? We've run through who's involved here.

Co-produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and stream.theatre, the concert has lighting by Jack Weir and musical direction by Alex Parker.

Watch the trailer below – the Concert will take place on Sunday 14 March at 7.00pm GMT. Tickets are available worldwide.



