Torch Song company celebrate opening night at Turbine Theatre

Drew McOnie's production of Torch Song opened the brand new Turbine Theatre in Battersea last week and we were on hand to chat to cast members and guests at the grand opening.

The revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning play, which tells of drag queen Arnold Beckoff and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan, features Daisy Boulton (Laurel), Dino Fetscher (Ed), Matthew Needham (Arnold), Rish Shah (Alan), Jay Lycurgo (David) and Bernice Stegers (Ma).

Torch Song has design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, sound by Seb Frost, with casting by Will Burton.

Torch Song runs at the Turbine Theatre until 13 October.