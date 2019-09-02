Top UK theatre to see this week

We have a look at some of the biggest shows on offer – plays we've given glowing reviews to, productions with a lot of buzz about them, and pieces you really shouldn't miss before they close.





Hot new openings

Fleabag

© Matt Humphreys

Fleabag

We gave Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit monologue the full five-star treatment last week and given that tickets are sold out for the run, we advise that you check out our trusty guide to lotteries in the West End to find a way to grab a seat. If not, you can watch the show when it is beamed live to cinemas on 12 September. Wyndham's Theatre, until 14 September





The Entertainer

Shane Richie, Diana Vickers, Sara Crowe and more head up this new touring version of John Osborne's classic play, and the buzz from the show's opening in Leicester has been pretty ace. One to catch on tour! Touring until 30 November





Cool upcoming shows

Big the Musical at Theatre Royal Plymouth

©Alastair Muir

Big the Musical

Opening in previews this week will be the West End premiere of the musical version of the classic film Big, about a teenager who wakes up in the body of a 30 year-old. The Wanted and Strictly star Jay McGuinness brings adolescent vibes to the lead role. Dominion Theatre, from 5 September





9 to 5 – The Musical

It has wowed in the West End, but 9 to 5 is now going to light up stages across the UK on an 11-stop tour. So tumble outta bed and get your cups of ambition to the nearest venue to see Amber Davies, Louise Redknapp and more in action. Birmingham Alexandra Theatre and touring from 6 September.





Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Jason Donovan trades his pharaoh garb for a producer's hat as he oversees the new revival of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert musical which opens in Dartford and will head out almost everywhere in the UK over the coming months. A chance to see a new take on a much-loved classic. Dartford Orchard Theatre and touring from 5 September





Last chance to see

Ira Mandela Siobhan (Young Horseman,Nugget), Ethan Kai (Alan Strang)

© The Other Richard

Equus

We gave Ned Bennett's vivid reimagining of Shaffer's classic a glowing review when it first opened, and now it gallops towards a final performance at Trafalgar Studios in the West End. Until 7 September





The Worst Witch

Mildred Hubble's spell in London is almost at an end, and we've had all manner of fun seeing magical anarchy at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. But with a new term at school starting, it looks like Mildred's staycation in the capital is over. Until 8 September