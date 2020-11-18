10 of the most beautiful theatres in the world

Theatres, in general, are beautiful places. Big or small, aesthetically pleasing or otherwise, each has its own history, its own character, a personality that often becomes as much a part of the production as the actors. But some theatres stand out from others; some you walk into and know that you will never forget that moment.

Below we take a look at a selection of the venues that we believe you should add to your bucket list.









Minack Theatre, Cornwall, England





Minack Theatre

© Liz Smith

The Minack in Porthcurno, Cornwall was the brainchild of Rowena Cade, who built the theatre at the end of her garden for a group of local amateur players. To this day, the venue is still used solely by amateur groups who perform a season of 17 plays.





The Seebühne, Lake Constance, Austria





Picture source: amazingworldonline.com

The Seebühne, or floating stage, is on the shores of Lake Constance and has 7,000 seats. It is used as a location for large-scale opera or musical performances during the Bregenz Festival. The venue features in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace.





The Winter Garden, Toronto, Canada





Picture source: The Winter Garden

Built in 1913, the Winter Garden, at seven storeys above the Elgin Theatre in Toronto, is the world's last operating double-decker theatre.





Odeon of Herodes Atticus, Athens, Greece







(© ampatheatre.org)

Picture source: Paul Williams

Completed in 174AD The Odeon of Herodes Atticus - known as the "Herodeon" - is situated on the southern slopes of the Acropolis. Over the 52 years of the Athens Festival, the Herodeon has hosted music, dance and theatre acts.





Shakespeare's Globe, London, England





Picture source: traveleastlondon.com

Founded by the actor and director Sam Wanamaker (Father of Zoe Wanamaker), Shakespeare's Globe is a reconstruction of the Globe Theatre, an Elizabethan playhouse that was originally built in 1599, destroyed by fire in 1613, rebuilt in 1614, and then demolished in 1644. The modern reconstruction opened to the public in 1997, with a production of Henry V.





Tampa Theatre, Florida, USA





Picture source: tampatheatre.org

Designed by architect John Eberson, the Tampa Theatre opened in 1926. The interior resembles a Mediterranean courtyard and ceiling is embedded with 99 lamps to resemble twinkling stars.





Palacio de Bellas Artes, Mexico City, Mexico





Picture source: panoramio.com

The Palacio de Bellas Artes is considered the most important cultural center Mexico. Completed in 1934, the building hosts exhibitions and theatrical performances.





Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia





Picture source: Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Opera House was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, and formally opened in 1973. Considered one of the most famous landmarks in the world, the venue comprises multiple performance venues which together host over 1,500 performances each year attended by some 1.2 million people, making it also one of the busiest performing arts centres in the world.





Palau de la Música Catalana, Barcelona, Spain







(© CC BY-SA 3.0 es)

Designed by the architect Lluís Domènech i Montaner, it was completed in 1908 for the Orfeó Català, a choral society founded in 1891 that was a leading force in the Catalan cultural movement that came to be known as the Renaixença (Catalan Rebirth).





Royal Albert Hall, London, England





The Royal Albert Hall

© Garry Knight

The Royal Albert Hall was built to fulfil the vision of Prince Albert (Queen Victoria's consort) of a 'Central Hall' that would be used to promote understanding and appreciation of the Arts and Sciences. The Hall is a Grade I Listed building; and has been in continuous use since it was opened in March 1871.



