Top play revivals to see in 2022

Just to flag, these are completely new productions – so the likes of Jerusalem, reuniting the original creative team, don't count!





The Glass Menagerie

Amy Adams

© Second Half Productions

Two versions of Tennessee Williams' classic are coming to the stage next year. Amy Adams (yes, the Hollywood one) is appearing in a West End production directed by Jeremy Herrin, while up in Manchester rising star director Atri Banerjee will give his own twist on the highly personal piece.

In the West End from 23 May 2022, and Manchester Royal Exchange from 2 September 2022.





The Rise and Fall of Little Voice

Jim Cartwright's much loved classic about a girl with a voice to change the world and her family's destructive tendencies is on the open road with a cast including Christina Bianco and Shobna Gulati.

Opening at the Mayflower in Southampton on 23 March 2022.





The Seagull

Finally appearing on stage next year is Anya Reiss' version of The Seagull, which was stymied by the pandemic during previews last year. The cast features Emilia Clarke and Daniel Monks.

Harold Pinter Theatre, from 29 June 2022.





An Adventure

Vinay Patel penned a modern masterpiece with An Adventure, which crosses continents to examine questions of nationality and identity. It's back in a new production in Bolton.

Octagon Theatre, from 4 to 26 February.





Antigone

Inua Ellams is known for doing blistering takes on classic texts (look at the National's Three Sisters) so this will most certainly be one to see in the great outdoors of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

From 3 September 2022.





Red Velvet

Lolita Chakrabarti

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Lolita Chakrabarti's play has quickly become a modern classic, so it's very exciting to see it back in action – with the Royal Exchange's co-artistic director Roy Alexander Weise leading the show.

Royal Exchange Manchester from 27 May 2022.





Henry V

Kit Harington, Shakespeare, Donmar, Max Webster, need we say more.

From 11 February 2022.





The Chairs

If you don't know who Omar Elerian is, then make sure you change that in 2022. The director helped steer Misty to West End success and lends his magic touch to Eugène Ionesco's The Chairs, with a cast including Kathryn Hunter.

From 5 February 2022.





Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing



Two productions are coming soon – Roy Alexander Weise (remember him from earlier) is taking on a new revival at the RSC, while later in the year Ramps on the Moon will co-produce a production with Sheffield Theatres, featuring integrated creative sign language, audio description and captioning.

RSC, from 4 February 2022, Sheffield Theatres from 9 to 24 September 2022.





A Number

Someone needs to book a year's worth of Caryl Churchill revivals, stat. For now, the Old Vic is bringing back this family, sci-fi, forward-thinking domestic two-hander with a couple of the finest actors of a generation – Lennie James and Paapa Essiedu.

From 24 January to 19 March 2022.





Cock

A starry cast – Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels – will bring Mike Bartlett's edgy comedy back to the London stage next year, directed by one Marianne Elliott.

Ambassadors Theatre, from 5 March to 4 June 2022 .





The Human Voice

Ruth Wilson

© Matt Crockett

Ruth Wilson on stage! Those are four words we enjoy. The award-winning performer will be taking on Jean Cocteau's The Human Voice, directed by Ivo van Hove, for three weeks only.

From 22 March to 9 April.



