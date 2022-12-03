Tony! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] to embark on UK tour

Rock opera Tony!, based on the life of that slightly notorious former Prime Minister Tony Blair, will embark on a new tour and run in central London.

The show was first seen at the Park Theatre in north London earlier this year, following years of development and refinement.

Creators Harry Hill and Steve Brown said yesterday: "After the great response from audiences on its launch this summer, we're thrilled that Tony! is going on the road in 2023. It's a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between - don't expect a history lesson - in our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk - let's just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred!

"Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you're reading this we've put a couple of tickets in your name on the door."

The tour will open with a lengthy stint at the Leicester Square Theatre, running from 15 April to 21 May 2023. It will then visit the Guildford Yvonne Arnaud, Cardiff New Theatre, Brighton Theatre Royal, Chester Storehouse, Malvern Festival Theatre, Darlington Hippodrome and Sedgefield Parish Hall, within Blair's former constituency.

The production was keen to clarify: "Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute...have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated."

The show is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Mark Dymock and choreography by Francesca Jaynes.

The Park Theatre production of '''Tony! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced by Nicholson Green Productions.