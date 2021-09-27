Tony Awards: Moulin Rouge!, Adrienne Warren, The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol and more win big

The 74th annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, streamed on Paramount Plus at 7pm with host Audra McDonald, who announced most of the night's winners, followed by a concert at 9pm hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. on CBS. The second segment announced the winners for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Musical.

Moulin Rouge! swept the musical categories, taking home 10 awards, including the all-important Best Musical statue. The most nominated shows of the season - Slave Play and Jagged Little Pill - didn't keep up; the former was completely shut out, while the latter took home two, for Best Book and Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

In terms of big wins for the UK – the Old Vic's production of A Christmas Carol got a merry haul of awards, while Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, which began its life at the Young Vic in London before transferring to the West End and Broadway, picked up four awards including Best New Play and Best Director for Stephen Daldry.

''The full list of winners and nominees is below. Winners are indicated with an asterisk.

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

* Moulin Rouge!

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical



Best Play

Grand Horizons

* The Inheritance

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside



Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

* A Soldier's Play



Best Book of a Musical

* Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge!, John Logan

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins



Best Score

* A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance, Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, Daniel Kluger



Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

* Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

* Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!



Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

* Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

* Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!

Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical



Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

* Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

* Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

* Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

* Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play

* Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

* Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!



Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

* Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

* Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

* Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

* Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

* Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

* Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!



From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

* David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

* Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

* Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!

* Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical