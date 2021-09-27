Tony Awards: Moulin Rouge!, Adrienne Warren, The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol and more win big
The awards have been revealed
The 74th annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, streamed on Paramount Plus at 7pm with host Audra McDonald, who announced most of the night's winners, followed by a concert at 9pm hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. on CBS. The second segment announced the winners for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Musical.
Moulin Rouge! swept the musical categories, taking home 10 awards, including the all-important Best Musical statue. The most nominated shows of the season - Slave Play and Jagged Little Pill - didn't keep up; the former was completely shut out, while the latter took home two, for Best Book and Best Featured Actress in a Musical.
In terms of big wins for the UK – the Old Vic's production of A Christmas Carol got a merry haul of awards, while Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, which began its life at the Young Vic in London before transferring to the West End and Broadway, picked up four awards including Best New Play and Best Director for Stephen Daldry.
''The full list of winners and nominees is below. Winners are indicated with an asterisk.
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
* Moulin Rouge!
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Play
Grand Horizons
* The Inheritance
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
* A Soldier's Play
Best Book of a Musical
* Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody
Moulin Rouge!, John Logan
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
Best Score
* A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale
The Inheritance, Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play, Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside, Daniel Kluger
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
* Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
* Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
* Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
* Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!
Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
* Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
* Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
* Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
* Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
* Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
* Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
* Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
* Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
* Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
* Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
* Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
* Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!
From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
* David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
* Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
* Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!
Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!
* Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical