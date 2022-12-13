Tony Awards announces 2023 dates and new venue

The 76th Annual Tony Awards have revealed confirmed dates and a brand-new home.

The event will be taking place in the 3400-seat United Palace in northern New York City, located in Washington Heights. The new location marks a slightly smaller space compared with the 6000-seat Radio City Music hall.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off will be 27 April 2023, with shows having to officially open before that date in order to be considered. The nominees will be revealed on 2 May 2023.

The event will then take place on 11 June 2023, with two hours of the ceremony being broadcast live from CBS, with the additional first part of the ceremony being streamed on Paramount Plus.

Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St Martin, president of The Broadway League said: "We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre."