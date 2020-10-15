Tony Awards 2020: Nominees include Adrienne Warren, Tom Hiddleston and Jake Gyllenhaal

The nominees for this year's Tony Awards have been revealed in a digital ceremony.

Only 18 productions were eligible for this year's awards, after the season was cut short by the ongoing pandemic. As it stands, Broadway is set to be closed until June 2021.

In a shock turn, Aaron Tveit was the only nominee for the Best Actor in a Musical category – so he must have to do some major act of self-sabotage not to win there.

Jagged Little Pill scored the most nominations in the musical category (15), while Slave Play got the most for the plays (12). The Inheritance, which first premiered at the Young Vic got 11, while Moulin Rouge!, set to open in the West End next autumn, got 14.





See the full list of nominees below:





Best Play

A Christmas Carol – Jack Thorne

Grand Horizons – Bess Wohl

Slave Play – Jeremy O Harris

The Sound Inside – Adam Rapp

Sea Wall / A Life – Simon Stephens / Nick Payne

Best Musical

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Best Book of a Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

John Logan – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Diablo Cody – Jagged Little Pill

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Christopher Nightingale – A Christmas Carol

Paul Englishby – The Inheritance

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb – The Rose Tattoo

Lindsay Jones – Slave Play

Daniel Kluger – The Sound Inside

Best Choreography

Anthony Van Laast – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Sonya Tayeh – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui – Jagged Little Pill

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Clint Ramos – Slave Play – Jeremy O Harris

Bob Crowley – The Inheritance – Matthew Lopez

Derek McLane – A Soldier's Play – Charles Fuller

Rob Howell – A Christmas Carol – Jack Thorne

Soutra Gilmour – Betrayal – Harold Pinter

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Derek McLane – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon – Jagged Little Pill

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite – Slave Play – Jeremy O Harris

Dede Ayite – A Soldier's Play – Charles Fuller

Bob Crowley – The Inheritance – Matthew Lopez

Rob Howell – A Christmas Carol – Jack Thorne

Clint Ramos – The Rose Tattoo – Tennessee Williams

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Mark Thompson – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Emily Rebholz – Jagged Little Pill

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang – Slave Play – Jeremy O Harris

Jon Clark – The Inheritance – Matthew Lopez

Heather Gilbert – The Sound Inside – Adam Rapp

Allen Lee Hughes – A Soldier's Play – Charles Fuller

Hugh Vanstone – A Christmas Carol – Jack Thorne

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Justin Townsend – Jagged Little Pill

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid – The Inheritance – Matthew Lopez

Simon Baker – A Christmas Carol – Jack Thorne

Lindsay Jones – Sea Wall / A Life – Simon Stephens / Nick Payne

Daniel Kluger – Slave Play – Jeremy O Harris

Daniel Kluger – The Sound Inside – Adam Rapp

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Peter Hylenski – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jonathan Deans – Jagged Little Pill

Best Director of a Play

Jamie Lloyd – Betrayal – Harold Pinter

David Cromer – The Sound Inside – Adam Rapp

Robert O'Hara – Slave Play – Jeremy O Harris

Kenny Leon – A Soldier's Play – Charles Fuller

Best Director of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Alex Timbers – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Diane Paulus – Jagged Little Pill

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Ian Barford – Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap – The Inheritance

Jake Gylenhaal – Sea Wall / A Life

Tom Hiddleston – Betrayal

Tom Sturridge – Sea Wall / A Life

Blair Underwood – A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango – Slave Play

Laura Linney – My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald – Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary Louise Parker – The Sound Inside

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood – Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer – Slave Play

David Alan Grier – Soldier's Play

John Benjamin Hickey – The Inheritance

Paul Hilton – The Inheritance

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Jane Alexander – Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour – Slave Play

Annie McNamara – Slave Play

Lois Smith – The Inheritance

Cora Vander broek – Linda Vista

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Karen Olivo – Moulin Rouge!

Elizabeth Stanley – Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit – Moulin Rouge!

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher – Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding – Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder – Moulin Rouge!

Lauren Patten – Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein – Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena – Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill – Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Kgaujah – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J Watts – Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Ethan Popp – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tom Kitt – Jagged Little Pill

Best Revival of a Play

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune – Terrence McNally

Betrayal – Harold Pinter

A Soldier's Play – Charles Fuller