Tomorrow Morning starring Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo – new trailer and release date

A brand new trailer has been released for movie musical Tomorrow Morning, based on the stage show of the same name.

The cast is led by Les Misérables alumni Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo, alongside Fleur East, Omid Djalili, Harriet Thorpe, Anita Dobson, Henry Goodman, Tyrone Huntley, Adwoa Akoto, George Maguire, Oliver Savile, Ann Micklethwaite, Neil Hurst, Sophie Pourret Wythe, Paul French, Oliver Clayton, Alex Stoll, Luke Walsh, Pamela Blair, Kieran Chalker and Grant Winston.

The film's ensemble features Grant Thresh, Ivan De Freitas, Richard Kyro Nelson, Kage Douglas, Charlotte Gooch, Bronte Lavine, India Thornton, Aimee Moore, Saran Webb, Heather Scott Martin, Courtney George, Christina Shand, Jacqui Jameson, Gaby Gregorian, Megan Louch, Sasha Woodward, Jamal Crawford, Simon Anthony, David McIntosh, Sam Murphy, Ryan Lee Seager, Alyn Hawke, Adam Crossley, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Michael Lin and Tommy Franzen.

Additional choreography is by Karen Hauer, who is also dancing in the film. Harry Blumenau serves as casting director.

Written by Laurence Mark Wythe and directed for film by Nick Winston with Dave Thorp as director of photography and Alex Coleborn as camera operator, the piece has enjoyed two off-West End runs, premiering in 2006, when it initially starred Emma Williams and Stephen Ashfield.

According to Winston: "Tomorrow Morning is the story of one couple seen in two separate timelines, a decade apart. This is a story of life, love, misunderstanding and hope... a universal and timeless tale that will speak to everyone who has been part of a relationship."









Distributed by Kaleidoscope Entertainment, Tomorrow Morning will play UK cinemas from 9 September 2022 and will be available on DVD from 17 October.