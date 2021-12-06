Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in new biopic

Tom Holland, of Spider-Man and Billy Elliot fame, has confirmed he is set to play Fred Astaire in a new biopic.

Holland, who began his career on the stage and has a fantastic voice plus top-notch moves, will play the dance legend (often considered the greatest in history) in an upcoming film created by Sony (who also co-produce the Spider-Man films).

Born in 1899 and living to 88, Astaire appeared in more than ten Broadway and West End shows across his career, while also performing in 31 musical films, including Top Hat, Holiday Inn, Shall We Dance, Royal Wedding and Swing Time.

Holland has said the project is still in its infancy, though a script has been delivered. If you want a peak at Holland's moves, his recent appearance on Lip-Sync Battle caused something of a stir: