Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly and Sam Swainsbury cast in 2:22 A Ghost Story West End return

Casting has been revealed for the third run of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning spooky thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Danny Robins' hit show, first seen in the summer of 2021 with a cast including WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood, recently ran at the Gielgud Theatre and now moves to the Criterion Theatre.

Appearing for the fresh run, commencing on 7 May 2022 and playing until 4 September 2022 will be Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise as Sam, Mandip Gill, currently appearing as companion Yaz in Doctor Who as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly (Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare's Globe and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla) as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury (Mum) as Ben.

Felton said today: "I'm incredibly excited about getting to play in 2:22. I first started acting age six in a local theatre group and I haven't trodden the boards since. I love the play, I've taken all my family to see it and everyone leaves with a smile. I'm thrilled to be part of this summer's cast and will have a lot of fun with it."

Gill added: "I am thrilled to be making my West End debut as part of the new cast of an already successful show. I am equally scared of ghosts so this should be fun."

Director Matthew Dunster said: "Planning our 3rd iteration of 2:22 has been just as exciting as the first two; working with Danny and my co-director, Isabel Mar, and our brilliant casting directors to re-imagine the characters once more.

"It's such a privilege to do that and to know audiences are excited about ‘who's next?' We have a wonderful cast that once again is loaded with surprise, excitement and West End debuts. People love watching this show and we love making it."

The show has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

Tickets for the run are on sale below.