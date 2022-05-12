Casting revealed for Tom, Dick and Harry world premiere

Complete casting has been confirmed for the forthcoming world premiere of new play Tom, Dick and Harry.

The company includes Sam Craig (as CJ), David Fairs (as Giesler), Andrius Gaučas (as Janáček), Michael Hugo (as Huber/Bob), Perry Moore (as Fritz), Andrew Pollard (as Lederman/Wings), Nicholas Richardson (as Landry), Dominic Thorburn (as Ballard) and Eddy Westbury (as Lucky Jimmy).

Co-written by Hugo, Pollard and Theresa Heskins and directed by Heskins, the piece is inspired by the true story behind the daring escape from Stalag Luft III during the Second World War, as well as top secret information that remained classified in the war archives until 1972.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Laura Willstead, costume designer Lis Evans, lighting designer Daniella Beattie, sound designer Alex Day, musical director and composer James Atherton, choreographer Beverley Norris-Edmunds, casting associate Anji Carroll CDG, vocal coach Caroline Heatherington and assistant director Filiz Ozcan.

Co-produced by Kenny Wax and the New Vic Theatre, where it will stage its world premiere run (10 June to 9 July), the production will then transfer to the Alexandra Palace Theatre from 26 July to 28 August.



