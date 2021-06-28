Tina – The Tina Turner Musical announces complete cast for West End return

Complete casting has been revealed for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – set to return from 28 July 2021 at the Aldwych Theatre.

Joining the previously confirmed Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike will be Chanel Haynes, who plays the role of Tina at some performances each week, Joe Evans as Phil Spector and Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother GG, Francesca Jackson and Alice Bailey Johnson as Rhonda Graam, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Alline Bullock, Matt Mills as Richard Bullock, Posi Morakinyo as Raymond Hill, Garmon Rhys as Roger Davies, Joseph Richardson as Erwin Bach and Madeline Appiah as Zelma.

The ensemble will feature Lori Barker, Kelly Hampson, Chris Grahamson (Carpenter), Paul Mukembo who plays Tina's son Craig and Alex Okoampa who plays Tina's son Ronnie. The Ikettes are played by Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak and Anu Ogunmefun and the swings are Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Raquel Jones, DeeArna McLean, Michael Thomas, Saran Webb and Samuel J Weir.

Tia Murrell (13-years old from Surrey), Rae Ann Quayle, (11-years old from Redbridge) and Poppy Cunningham (ten-years old from Hertfordshire) share the role of Young Anna Mae; Shai Codrington (nine-years old from Barnet), Sophia Anne Angiama (ten-years old from Sutton) and Mia Jones (11-years old from Solihull) share the role of Young Alline and Elias Agbodan George (nine-years old from Havering), Remi Dabiri-McQuaid (eight-years old from Hackney) and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau (11-years old from Lambeth) share the role of Young Craig.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the hit musical is written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tickets are on sale now.