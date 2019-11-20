Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins to star in 4000 Miles at the Old Vic

Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet will star in a new revival of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles at the Old Vic, it has been announced.

Chalamet, who has appeared in The King and Ladybird and will star in the upcoming Little Women adaptation, will play the 21 year-old Leo in the show. Atkins, who was last on stage in London in Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm, will play Leo's Grandmother who is suddenly visited by her grandson in the middle of the night.

The Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus directs the show, with further creative team to be announced. It runs from 6 April with an official opening night on 16 April.

Warchus said: "‘Amy Herzog is one of my favourite living writers – she writes with a deceptively powerful simplicity, full of extraordinary grace, precision and radiance. I'm very much looking forward to working with this exceptional cast on her gorgeous play which abounds with intimate beauty and truth."