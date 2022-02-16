WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Tim Walker's Bloody Difficult Women at Riverside Studios – in rehearsals

The political piece opens later this month

The full cast
© Mark Senior

Rehearsal images have been unveiled for Bloody Difficult Women at the Riverside Studios

Written by Tim Walker and directed by Stephen Unwin, the brand-new political drama explores the power struggle – and subsequent court case – between two determined women: Gina Miller (responsible for two pivotal moments in British political history) and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Appearing in the production are Calum Finlay (as Max Guilden), Amara Karan (as Gina Miller), Edmund Kingsley (as Alan Miller), Graham Seed (as Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (as Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (as Paul Dacre).

The creative team also includes designer Nicky Shaw, lighting designer David Howe and sound designer John Leonard.

Produced by Wind of Changein association with Cahoots Theatre Company, the piece is scheduled to run at Riverside Studios from 24 February to 26 March.


Sign up for our newsletter for more stories like this


Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller) and Amara Karan (Gina Miller)
© Mark Senior
Jessica Turner (Theresa May)
© Mark Senior
Stage management team
© Mark Senior
Jessica Turner (Theresa May)
© Mark Senior
Amara Karan (Gina Miller) and Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller)
© Mark Senior
Amara Karan (Gina Miller)
© Mark Senior
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...