Tim Walker's Bloody Difficult Women at Riverside Studios – in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been unveiled for Bloody Difficult Women at the Riverside Studios

Written by Tim Walker and directed by Stephen Unwin, the brand-new political drama explores the power struggle – and subsequent court case – between two determined women: Gina Miller (responsible for two pivotal moments in British political history) and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Appearing in the production are Calum Finlay (as Max Guilden), Amara Karan (as Gina Miller), Edmund Kingsley (as Alan Miller), Graham Seed (as Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (as Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (as Paul Dacre).

The creative team also includes designer Nicky Shaw, lighting designer David Howe and sound designer John Leonard.

Produced by Wind of Changein association with Cahoots Theatre Company, the piece is scheduled to run at Riverside Studios from 24 February to 26 March.









Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller) and Amara Karan (Gina Miller)

© Mark Senior

Jessica Turner (Theresa May)

© Mark Senior

Stage management team

© Mark Senior

Jessica Turner (Theresa May)

© Mark Senior

Amara Karan (Gina Miller) and Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller)

© Mark Senior