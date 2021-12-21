tick, tick...Boom!: all the cameos in the award-winning film

It's taken us a month to put this one together but hey, it's not like tick, tick...Boom! is going anywhere! Lin-Manuel Miranda's film version of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical about his great push to make a giant musical, titled SUPERBIA, has made a massive stir, even being nominated for Golden Globes.

But did you know there is an absurd volume of cameos in the film? How many have you spotted?





Creatives on the bleachers

One moment in the movie sees Larson put his early attempts at his new musical in front of a panel, with an audience of creatives looking on. These are largely made of legendary present-day composers, writers and creatives including:

Jason Robert Brown

Dave Malloy

Helen Park

Georgia Stitt

Marc Shaiman

Alex Lacamoire

Stephen Schwartz

Matthew McCollum

Grace McLean

Eli Bolin

Jeanine Tesori

Shaina Taub

Stephen Trask

Joe Iconis

Nick Blaemire

Tom Kitt

Amanda Green

Jaime Lozano

Chad Beguelin

Matthew Sklar

Steven Levenson





Workshop stars

Imagine having this star power for your actual musical workshop! Appearing in Larson's Superbia rehearsal week are (all accompanied by MD Kurt Crowley):

Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme)

Joél Pérez (Fun Home)

Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls)

Janet Dacal (The Band's Visit)

Eddy Lee (Hamilton)

Gizel Jiménez (Wicked)





Focus group

A very amusing scene sees Larson demo full-sell-out working in an ad-agency focus group – where he works alongside:

Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady)

Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Freestyle Love Supreme)

Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show)





Diner Scene

This is truly the Avengers moment of the film – Larson's twist on "Sunday" from Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, an ensemble number set in Larson's diner, is basically transformed into a giant ode to Broadway, made all the more pertinent given the loss of "Sunday" creator Stephen Sondheim earlier this year. Appearing in the moment are:

Chuck Cooper (The Life)

Chita Rivera (West Side Story)

Joel Grey (Cabaret)

Phillipa Soo (original Hamilton cast)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (original Hamilton cast)

Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate)

Howard McGillin (longest-running Phantom on Broadway)

André de Shields (Hadestown)

Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun)

Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago)

Bernadette Peters (Sunday in the Park with George)

Wilson Jermaine Heredia (original Rent cast)

Adam Pascal (original Rent cast)

Daphne Rubin-Vega (original Rent cast)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – after his role in In the Heights, the Hamilton creator is still dishing up grub!





Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson

© Netflix, photo by Macall Polay





Odd spots

Roger Bart and James C Nicola – Funnily enough, Bart, who appears in the opening number sat in Larson's diner, was a fellow waiter with the Rent creator in the '90s! He's sat opposite legendary director Nicola.

Danny Burstein and Judy Kuhn – The two Broadway legends are Larson's parents in the film

Christopher Jackson and Jelani Alladin – Appear for Larson's final showcase – the two Broadway performers falling for Larson's great work.

Anna Louizos and Robyn Goodman – The vet set designer and three-time Tony Award-winning producer are both jamming along during Larson's apartment-set party, which is the setting for one of the early numbers "Boho Days".

Luis A Miranda – Miranda's father is the concierge in "No More", where Larson basks in the luxury of his best friend Michael's new apartment.





Stephen Sondheim

While the top-class actor Bradley Whitford does a stellar Sondheim taking on the role, the actual Sondheim also pops up at the end of the film – in perhaps one of his last appearances. He provides the actual voice message left for Larson, which comes at the emotional climax of the show. Classy.



