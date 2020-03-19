Thriller Live confirms its 11-year West End run is finished

Thriller Live has confirmed its West End run has ended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

West End theatres closed their doors this week, meaning the musical played its final performance on Saturday 15 March. It was originally meant to play until 28 April.

The show, which features the works of Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five, had been playing at the Lyric Theatre for the last 11 years and was just three shows away from becoming the 11th longest-running West End musical of all time.

A second production of Thriller Live continues to tour the world with dates throughout the UK that will be rescheduled once the virus outbreak is under control.

Producers said: "We would like to thank everyone who has worked on the show; the cast, band, crew, creative team, head office, freelance contributors and theatre staff past and present. We have the BEST team in the world. We've loved sharing the music and magic of MJ in London and we will keep the legacy alive on tour. Finally a MASSIVE thanks to all you Dancing Machines, we just can't stop loving you. Ticket holders should contact point of purchase."

Mischief Theatre's Comedy about a Bank Robbery has also confirmed it has now closed, following a four-year run in the West End.