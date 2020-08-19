Three Kings with Andrew Scott at the Old Vic – new dates and extra tickets revealed

The Old Vic has revealed new dates for Three Kings, the live-streamed play starring Andrew Scott.

Initially expected to be presented at the end of July, the piece was postponed twice after Scott was taken ill. It will now run from 3 to 5 September, with the venue releasing further tickets for performances.

The scratch production of Stephen Breresford's (The Last of the Haussmans) piece is directed by Matthew Warchus, and follows Patrick, a man who reflects on the role of his father in shaping his life following eight years of absence.

All shows are captioned with audio description available.

The show is the newest that Scott and Warchus have worked on together, following Present Laughter last year, which won Scott the Best Actor in a Play Award at the 20th Annual WhatsOnstage Awards.