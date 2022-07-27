Theatres issue reminders and warnings over rail strikes

It's not been an easy few years for the theatre world – lockdowns, Covid absences, heatwaves, financial precarity and now fresh rail strikes.

A strike is taking place across the UK today, with the vast majority of services not operating. Travellers are being advised to take extra time when travelling and/or finding alternative routes. The issues are also set to carry over to early tomorrow morning, with normal service set to resume by rush-hour.

What is important to note is that, unless a venue has contacted ticket holders, performances are still expected to go ahead.

Venue operator ATG, which owns and/or operates over 30 venues across the UK and the West End, issued the following reminder: "For anyone visiting our venues this week, please be aware of planned National Rail strikes on Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30 July and allow extra time to make your journey. Our venues are open and ready to welcome you 90 minutes before the performance starts."

The strikes are part of an ongoing dispute between rail workers and organisations, with workers stating their proposed pay increases were unfair. They have been called in part by RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport Union) general secretary Mick Lynch, who said that the action was the result of "the government failing to take their concerns seriously."