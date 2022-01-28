Theatre Support Fund to hold charity auction featuring celebrity paintbrushes

The Theatre Support Fund, responsible for the powerhouse success of The Show Must Go On! merchandise, has unveiled a new prize draw to help support those in the theatre community.

Eight hundred paintbrushes, which were part of the venue's spectacular Christmas tree at the Shard, designed by award-winner Soutra Gilmour. The tree was created by Theatre Support Fund's own Chris Marcus alongside Jonathan Hall and their team at Marcus Hall props

Fifty of the 800 paintbrushes have been signed by a host of renowned actors from the theatre community, including Hugh Bonneville, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Stockard Channing, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Tamsin Greig, Judi Dench, Alice Fearn, Derek Jacobi, John Owen-Jones, Robert Lindsay, Joanna Lumley, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Ian McKellen, Mazz Murray, Catherine Tate, David Suchet, Zizi Strallen and Layton Williams with more to be announced.

The prize draw will launch on Friday 28 January from 1.00pm to tie in with BBC One's Big Night Of Musicals. The team are offering supporters the chance to enter the prize draw by purchasing a £10 ticket via the Theatre Support Fund+ website.

All monies raised will go to their charity partners Acting For others and Fleabag Support Fund.