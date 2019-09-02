Join our Theatre Club and enjoy Afternoon Tea for Two at a top London hotel

Milk and sugar?

As the summer holidays retreat into a distant memory and the kids go back to school, we have the perfect pick-me-up!

Join our Theatre Club and we'll treat you and a guest to an unforgettable afternoon tea (worth £60) at a top London hotel.

All you have to do is purchase an Annual Premium Membership – but hurry, this very special promotion must end on 30 September 2019.

Our Theatre Club handpicks a wide range of incredible West End and Off-West End shows, giving you access to great seats at great prices, luxury extras like exclusive Q&As, meet-and-greets with stars and creatives plus free drinks and programmes on selected shows.

All this, and your membership guarantees priority access to tickets for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert!

Currently there are more than 30 shows and events available, so dive in and explore London theatre like a VIP.

It's so easy, simply join here, select 'Premium Membership - £50' and follow the instructions.

Cream or jam first?

When you become an Annual Premium member of our fabulous Theatre Club, we'll send you a voucher to enjoy Afternoon Tea for Two at the sumptuous Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotels - either Leicester Square or Monmouth Street, Covent Garden.

Leicester Square Kitchen: Enjoy a traditional tea including sandwiches, scones and cakes with a range of teas and coffees.

Monmouth Kitchen, Covent Garden: Add a South American twist and feast on delicacies including bruschetta, tacos and churros with Peruvian chocolate sauce.

See what our members say about us:

"The club always advertises well in advance...the choice and prices are amazing"

"Absolutely brilliant evening...I also thought your Q&A was really insightful and perfectly pitched"

"Thank you...this club really does enrich my life"

"INCREDIBLE seats! It is one of the most attractive features of this club that the seats are pretty much always the best"

"Love the awesome service and fantastic discounts"

"So glad I found this club"

Want to find out more? Email us at [email protected] for more information.

The details:

This offer is applicable to anyone who purchases an Annual Premium Membership for the WhatsOnStage Theatre Club between 1-30 September 2019.

The Afternoon Tea voucher will be emailed to you within 5 working days and is valid for use until 31 August 2020 at either Leicester Square Kitchen or Monmouth Kitchen. Full terms and conditions apply.

*The small print:

• Offer applies to all, new full price Annual Premium (4 ticket) memberships of the WhatsOnStage Theatre Club taken out from 1-30 September 2019

• Pre-booking of Leicester Square Kitchen or Monmouth Kitchen is essential as this offer is strictly subject to availability

• Vouchers are valid for use until 31 August 2020

• Afternoon Tea is served between 2pm and 4:30pm Monday to Friday and between 1pm and 4:30pm Saturday to Sunday

• New members must be aged 18 or over

• Proof of identity and age may be required

• No cash or other alternatives will be offered

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships run continuously and renew automatically on the date of membership expiration, unless cancelled by email at least three business days prior to the renewal

• The credit card on file will be charged for membership renewals

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships are not transferable

• There are no membership refunds under any circumstances

• All tickets booked via the WhatsOnStage Club are non-refundable and non-transferable

• Re-sale of tickets purchased via the WhatsOnStage Club is strictly prohibited and will result in immediate revocation of membership without any refund due