The Theatre Cafe to launch new West End Diner with singing waiters

The Theatre Cafe has announced it is launching a new venture, The Theatre Cafe Diner.

Opening this summer, the diner will be situated over two floors at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue. It will offer a "full theatrical dining experience", including "singing waiting team" who will perform show tunes while customers eat.

The menu will feature "classic high quality diner food, catering for all," while the walls will be dotted with theatrical memorabilia. The new venue will also host special events, including West End Musical brunches and live performances.

Joe Davey, managing director and founder of The Theatre Cafe, said: "I am so excited to be launching The Theatre Cafe Diner in the West End. It's been a tough few years for our industry, so we are thrilled that The Theatre Cafe brand is expanding."