London's Theatre Café set to reopen in August

The Theatre Café, located in the heart of the West End, will reopen this August, it has been announced.

Returning with a "soft launch" on Saturday 1 August, the venue will be offering outdoor table seating as well as indoor spaces, with social distancing measures in place for all employees and customers.

Perspex screens and hand sanitiser stations have also been installed, while customers will be able to order online and collect at the counter to minimise contact.

In line with government advice, customers should also wear masks.

The newest Theatre Café location opened last June on St Martin's Lane, directly opposite the London Coliseum.