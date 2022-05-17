The Woman in Black reveals new West End cast

With its 33rd anniversary in London's West End approaching next month, The Woman in Black has confirmed new casting.

From 7 June, Julian Fosyth (An American in Paris) will return to the role of Arthur Kipps, having previously starred in the production in 2010 and 2014. Matthew Spencer (Amadeus) will reprise the role of The Actor from previous tenures both in London and on tour.

Susan Hill's best-selling novel about a lawyer plagued by a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by a ghost is adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt and directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Produced by PW Productions, tickets for The Woman in Black are on sale below.