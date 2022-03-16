The Witches of Eastwick musical to be staged in concert in the West End

A concert staging production of The Witches of Eastwick will run in the West End for one night only.

Maria Friedman, who starred in the original production of the show, will direct the concert staging of John Dempsey and Dana P Rowe's piece, with musical staging by Stephen Mear.

Friedman commented: "I'm so incredibly excited to be revisiting Eastwick after all these years. To be reunited with the fantastic Stephen Mear and to have the opportunity to bring this beloved musical back to London, and at the simply stunning Sondheim Theatre, for one night only is an absolute thrill and I can't wait to get started."

Running on 20 June at the Sondheim, the show will star Giles Terera (The Meaning of Zong) as Darryl Van Horne. Further casting is to be revealed.

The show first premiered at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2000, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2001. Based on John Updike's 1984 novel of the same name, it tells the tale of three women whose lives are upended by the arrival of a charismatic stranger (van Horne) who changes everything thanks to some mystical powers.

It toured from 2008 to 2009, with a cast including Marti Pellow and Ria Jones, directed by Nikolai Foster.



