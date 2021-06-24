The Windsors: Endgame West End cast announced

Further cast has been revealed for The Windsors in the West End.

The Royal Family parody is based on thee hit TV series of the same name, penned for the stage by George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore.

Joining Harry Enfield (Charles) are Crystal Condie (Meghan), Matthew Cottle (Edward), Tom Durant-Pritchard (Harry), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Camilla), Ciarán Owens (Wills), Jenny Rainsford (Beatrice), Kara Tointon (Kate) and Tim Wallers (Andrew) – with more cast to be announced.

Cottle, Durant-Pritchard and Wallers are all returning to the piece after appearing in The Windsors TV show.

Tointon said: "My first time on stage since the St Andrews graduate fashion show!! I'm so delighted to be joining this fabulous cast and becoming Princess Catherine."

Directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie), the piece has set design by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis costume design by June Nevin, music by Felix Hagan and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The show plays from 2 August to 9 October.