The Wind in the Willows musical revival at the Turbine cast announced

Casting has been revealed for The Wind in the Willows, heading for the Turbine Theatre this summer.

Written by Academy Award winner Julian Fellowes with music by the award-winning Stiles and Drew, the piece was presented at The London Palladium in 2017, and now runs at the Battersea theatre from 21 to 25 July as part of the Turbine's summer season on a jetty.

Appearing in the show are Tom Duern, Evelyn Hoskins, Josh Coley, Idriss Kargbo, Matthew Jay Ryan, Michael Burgen, Jade Marvin and Emma Ralston. Creatives are to be revealed.

Also in the season are three Shakespeare plays by The Brit School, David Breeds' Out of the Thunderdome, concert event Queens of MT, DOT Productions' Jane Eyre, Bard in the Yard, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Stiles and Drewe's The Three Little Pigs, a return of Grad Fest (showcasing new grads), male classical crossover group The Phantastics, Tom Duern's Roles We'll Never Play, hosted by Grace Mouat (featuring Alice Fearn) and Scott Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Fringe hit Crime Scene Improvisation, Fatt Butcher's Disco Bingo, Voices and Lyrics and IPK's take on Beauty and the Beast will also appear, along with Joey Contreras' hit In Pieces, which was recorded as a film during lockdown.