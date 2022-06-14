The Wife of Willesden to return to the Kiln with American transfer announced

The Wife of Willesden will return to the Kiln for a festive run, it has been announced.

Zadie Smith's piece, which was given a glowing review by Sarah Crompton last year, will play from 14 December to 28 January at the north London venue.

Adapted from Chaucer, the show reimagines the world of the Wife of Bath by placing her tale in a Willesden boozer. The venue has also announced that Smith is set to become a trustee with immediate effect.

Clare Perkins will reprise her role as Alvita in the show, with further casting to be announced. Indhu Rubasingham will once more direct, while the show is designed by Robert Jones and lit by Guy Hoare, with composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, casting by Julia Horan CDG and movement direction by Imogen Knight. The associate director is Hannah Hauer-King.

Rubasingham said today: "It's such a pleasure to be able to bring back our hit production of The Wife of Willesden. Last year's run was not only the fastest selling show in the venue's history, but was a reminder of the joy of creating and experiencing theatre together not long after lockdown. To have another opportunity to share it with more audiences is a real treat. It is a wonderful collaboration of many brilliant people, especially Zadie, who we are thrilled to announce today will also join the theatre as a Trustee.

"We are delighted to have been invited by Diane Paulus (ART Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director) to bring The Wife of Willesden to the US as part of the American Repertory Theater's fabulous 2022/23 programming and hope to share further plans for the production in due course."