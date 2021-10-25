The Wife of Willesden at the Kiln Theatre – in rehearsals

Rehearsal photos have been released for Zadie Smith's debut play The Wife of Willesden, which has its world premiere at the Kiln Theatre.

The piece is adapted from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath, reimagined with a modern context. It will see the much-loved venue transformed into the Sir Colin Campbell pub, with pub tables available for punters. It will open in previews on 11 November.

Joining Clare Perkins (in the titular role) will be Marcus Adolphy (Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus), Jessica Clark (Polly/Sophie), Crystal Condie (Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny), George Eggay (Pastor/Eldridge), Andrew Frame (Ian/Socrates/Bartosz), Scott Miller (Ryan), Hussina Raja (Asma), Theo Solomon (Darren/Young Maroon/Colin) and Ellen Thomas (Aunty P/Old Wife).

Andrew Frame, Hussina Raja, George Eggay

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the piece features design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Guy Hoare, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, casting by Julia Horan CDG, movement direction by Celise Hicks, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, dialect and voice coach Hazel Holder and associate direction by Hannah Hauer-King.

Clare Perkins, George Eggay, Jessica Clark, Ellen Thomas, Hussina Raja, Crystal Condie

Clare Perkins, Scott Miller

Ellen Thomas

Full cast, plus associate director Hannah Hauer-King

Hussina Raja, Clare Perkins, Crystal Condi

Hussina Raja, George Eggay

Indhu Rubasingham and Zadie Smith

Marcus Adolphy

Scott Miller, Jessica Clark

Scott Miller, Marus Adolphy, Ellen Thomas, Hussina Raja, Crystal Condie, Andrew Frame, Geogre Eggay, Clare Perkins

Scott Miller, Theo Solomon, Andrew Frame

Theo Solomon, Andrew Frame, George Eggay, Hussina Raja

Theo Solomon, George Eggay, Hussina Raja, Ellen Thomas, Jessica Clark

