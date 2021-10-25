The Wife of Willesden at the Kiln Theatre – in rehearsals
The show opens next month
Rehearsal photos have been released for Zadie Smith's debut play The Wife of Willesden, which has its world premiere at the Kiln Theatre.
The piece is adapted from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath, reimagined with a modern context. It will see the much-loved venue transformed into the Sir Colin Campbell pub, with pub tables available for punters. It will open in previews on 11 November.
Joining Clare Perkins (in the titular role) will be Marcus Adolphy (Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus), Jessica Clark (Polly/Sophie), Crystal Condie (Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny), George Eggay (Pastor/Eldridge), Andrew Frame (Ian/Socrates/Bartosz), Scott Miller (Ryan), Hussina Raja (Asma), Theo Solomon (Darren/Young Maroon/Colin) and Ellen Thomas (Aunty P/Old Wife).
Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the piece features design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Guy Hoare, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, casting by Julia Horan CDG, movement direction by Celise Hicks, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, dialect and voice coach Hazel Holder and associate direction by Hannah Hauer-King.