The Wedding Singer musical with Kevin Clifton and Rhiannon Chesterman: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has a first look at The Wedding Singer as it runs at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Starring Rock of Ages alum Kevin Clifton as Robbie and Rhiannon Chesterman as Julia, The Wedding Singer follows a disillusioned Robbie who is dumped at the altar and has to work to find love again. The Tony Award-winning show has music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and ran on Broadway in 2006 before having its UK premiere in Manchester in 2008. It previously toured in 2017.

Jonny Fines as Glen

© The Other Richard

Completing the leading cast are Erin Bell as Linda, Andrew Carthy as George, Sandra Dickinson as Rosie, Ashley Emerson as Sammy, Jonny Fines as Glen and Tara Verloop as Holly.

Kevin Clifton as Robbie Hart and Rhiannon Chesterman as Julia

© The Other Richard

They will be supported by Simon Anthony, Andy Brady, Jordan Crouch, Vanessa Grace Lee, Paris Green, Lori Haley Fox, Morgan Jackson, Aimee Moore, Nathan Ryles and Ellie Seaton.

Andrew Carthy George, Kevin Clifton Robbie Hart and Ashley Emerson as Sammy

© The Other Richard

The limited four-week season is on sale now, and runs until 1 March 2020.

Kevin Clifton as Robbie Hart, Ashley Emerson as Sammy and Andrew Carthy as Glen

© The Other Richard

The production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and designed by Francis O'Connor with lighting design is by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison, musical supervision by Sarah Travis, orchestration by George Dyer and casting by Jim Arnold.

Sandra Dickinson as Rosie

© The Other Richard

Kevin Clifton as Robbie Hart and Rhiannon Chesterman as Julia

© The Other Richard

Kevin Clifton as Robbie Hart

© The Other Richard

Andrew Carthy as George and Sandra Dickinson as Rosie

© The Other Richard