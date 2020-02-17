The Upstart Crow with David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in the West End: first look photos

Production images have been released offering a first look at David Mitchell making his West End debut in The Upstart Crow, Ben Elton's comedy based on the hit sitcom about Shakespeare.

Mitchell takes on the titular role opposite Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Mark Heap, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender and Rachel Summers. This 11-week season is directed by Olivier Award-winning Sean Foley (The Ladykillers).

The show runs until 25 April, with lighting by Tim Mitchell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, set design by Alice Power and sound design by Andy Graham.