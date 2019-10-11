Hampstead Theatre announces The Tyler Sisters world premiere and Unknown Rivers cast

Two world premieres – The Tyler Sisters and Unknown Rivers – come to the Hampstead Theatre this winter.

Alexandra Wood's The Tyler Sisters, directed by Abigail Graham, will run at Hampstead Downstairs from 13 December to 18 January. The new play explores sisterhood between three women over 40 years and is inspired by Nicholas Nixon's photo series of The Brown Sisters. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Full casting for the world premiere of Unknown Rivers by Chinonyerem Odimba, directed by Daniel Bailey, will comprise Renee Bailey, Doreene Blackstock, Nneka Okoye and Asiyah Shah. The production will run from 31 October to 7 December.

Odimba's world premiere examines female friendship and isolation. Since her ordeal five years ago, 19-year-old Nene rarely leaves home. She keeps the outside world securely on the other side of her bedroom window with weekly visits from her best friend Lea.

Design for Unknown Rivers is by Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting by Martha Godfrey and sound by Duramaney Kamara.