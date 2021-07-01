The Two Character Play at Hampstead Theatre: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been revealed for the Hampstead Theatre's upcoming revival of Tennesee Williams The Two Character Play.

Kate O'Flynn (The Glass Menagerie) and Zubin Varla (Equus) lead the show, which first premiered at the venue in 1967. It is billed as an "innovative thriller"

The play runs from 17 July to 27 August, directed by Sam Yates (The Phlebotomist). The venue has stated that it will maintain socially distanced audiences throughout the piece's run, even if Covid restrictions ease further.

On the creative team are designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Akhila Krishnan, movement director Malik Nashad Sharpe and assistant director Lizzie Manwaring. Williams' piece is partly autobiographical and first premiered at Hampstead Theatre in 1967.

